Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Fans spot iconic tribute in Space Jam 2

by Jai Bednall
6th Apr 2021 11:48 AM

LeBron James surprised his former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade by paying homage to one of their most memorable moments on the basketball court together in Space Jam 2.

James is starring in the remake of the 1996 classic children's film, which is scheduled for release in Australia on July 15.

The trailer dropped over the weekend and NBA observers were quick to notice the recreation of James' famous fast break dunk off a pass from Wade against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2010.

In the film, it's Lola Bunny who passes the ball to James before spreading her arms wide like Wade did while winking at the camera.

Dwyane Wade reacts to the tribute.
Dwyane Wade reacts to the tribute.

But that wasn't the only moment from the trailer which caused a stir.

After finding himself trapped in ServerVerse while attempting to rescue his son, James is challenged to a game of basketball and tasked with putting together a team.

The trailer shows him compiling a list of potential teammates, including Superman, Gandalf, King Kong and Iron Giant.

More than a few fans couldn't resist taking jabs at James for compiling another so-called super team, after he left the Cavaliers to join Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami.

LeBron James was the butt of a few jokes as he attempted to build another super team.
LeBron James was the butt of a few jokes as he attempted to build another super team.

The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy teases a father-son conflict story in which James has to play basketball with an overmatched Looney Tunes squad (sound familiar?) to win back his son from captivity.

For the basketball challenge, the MonStars which Jordan had to battle in the original have been replaced. It's the Toon Squad against the Goon Squad.

Like the MonStars, who stole the basketball ability of Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Larry Johnson, Shawn Bradley and Muggsy Bogues, the Goon Squad is filled by animated characters based on modern-day stars Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike.

- with New York Post

Originally published as Fans spot iconic tribute in Space Jam 2

More Stories

lebron james space jam 2

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What caused 'workplace incident’ that left man badly injured

        Premium Content What caused 'workplace incident’ that left man badly injured

        News More information has emerged regarding the cause of a “workplace incident” in the Lockyer Valley, where one man was airlifted to Brisbane in a serious condition.

        Man in serious condition after workplace incident with tractor, pedestrian

        Premium Content Man in serious condition after workplace incident with tractor...

        News A man has been airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after a serious workplace injury...

        Corrupt council CEO pockets sale profit of $300k

        Corrupt council CEO pockets sale profit of $300k

        Crime Convicted Ipswich council CEO pockets profit of almost $300k

        BREAKING: Man struck by tractor in horror workplace incident

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man struck by tractor in horror workplace incident

        News A pedestrian has been badly hurt after he was struck by a tractor