Fans slam ‘terrifying’ Cats movie

by Nick Bond
19th Jul 2019 8:40 AM

 

UNIVERSAL Pictures have today released the first official trailer for the much-hyped movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats musical.

It is, shall we say, a lot.

With Les Miserables director Tom Hooper at the helm, the film mixes live-action filming with CGI to render stars including Taylor Swift, Dame Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and James Corden as a troupe of furry, singing, dancing 'Jellicle' cats. Walkin' around on their hind legs, with human limbs and faces.

 

If you've ever wanted to see Rebel Wilson as a cat, this is the movie for you.

It's really going to be a matter of personal taste as to whether you find the result cute or creepy:

We’re going with creepy.

 

They're cats … with human faces.

The initial reaction to the trailer from all sides seems to be: It's going to take a while for us all to get used to these CGI cat humans.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Universal yesterday teased the trailer by releasing a behind-the-scenes featurette, showing the cast hard at work in rehearsal - including Swift, who'd just finished her Reputation stadium tour. "This musical is timeless," she said. "We got to update it in ways that are so, so great."

Cats will hit cinemas on December 20.

