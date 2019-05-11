Fans slam Iggy Azalea for posting GoT spoilers

RED CARPET: Iggy Azalea at Roc Nations The Brunch in New York City last January.

A NORTHERN Rivers-raised hip hop star has angered Game of Thrones fans by posting spoilers on her social media.

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea has been criticised online for commenting on the events of the third episode of Season 8 of the hit TV series, only hours after it aired in the USA on April 28.

If you haven't seen the episode yet, save this story and come back after you are up to date with the series.

The episode, called The Long Night, featured one of the princesses of the North, Arya Stark (Maise Williams), killing The Night King, an explosive twist at the end of the episode that left many fans gasping for air.

On Sunday, May 5, the Australian rapper, who is a self-confessed GoT fan, posted to her 13.1 million fans, a video of herself with drag queen Vanessa Vanjie Mateo from the music video of her recent single Sally Walker.

In the video, as arriving to Azalea's house, Miss Vanie said: "Yas he's dead". All this with text superimposed saying "my reaction to Arya Stark killing the Night King."

Adding to the post's defiance, the video was accompanied by a caption saying "Can it hurry up and be 9pm already! PS. If you aren't "caught up" "just started watchinggggg" or "didnnnt have time to watch yet" cry me a river cause I didn't watch on the dot for damn near a decade to not be able to talk about the episodes cause your a** is late. suck a d***!"

Azalea's fans' reaction was not kind, with one of them commenting "Iggy i luv ya gurl but i will never forgive you for this spoiler (sic)."

In four days, the post has been seen more than 1.8 million times.

Born in Sydney in 1990 and raised in Mullumbimby, she moved to the USA in 2006 to pursue a career in music. Azalea worked in the US illegally until February 2013 when she was granted a five-year O visa. In March 2018, Azalea was approved for permanent residence in the United States.

Since her debut, Azalea has sold 48 million records worldwide, with 22 million singles in the United States alone.

Her accolades include two American Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, a People's Choice Award, four Teen Choice Awards, and four Grammy Award nominations.

Azalea is now an independent artist and recently announced a new album, In My Defense, which is slated to be released later this year.