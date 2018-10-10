Menu
First image of Ruby Rose as Batwoman
First look at Ruby Rose as Batwoman

by Penny Burfitt
10th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

DC COMIC fans are rejoicing as the first images of Ruby Rose stepping into the cape of Batwoman are released

The official image, posted on Instagram, shows Rose as Batwoman, or Kate Kane, sporting the signature black and red costume, and staring fiercely through her mask down the barrel of the camera.

Rose is set to debut the famous character as part of an "Arrow-verse" crossover event from featuring Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl, which will air on Foxtel in December.

The costume was designed by Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, and fans can't seem to get enough.

 

 

The character first appeared in 1956, and is described as having a "passion for social justice", also making waves as an out and proud lesbian, an identity she shares with Rose.

Rose has described the role as a "childhood dream".

"This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on TV and felt alone and different," Rose posting on Instagram after it was revealed she would take on the iconic role.

The overwhelmingly positive response comes after a severe backlash to the casting announcement, which saw Rose delete her Twitter account.

With a stand-alone series planned for 2019, Batwoman will be the first gay superhero to take a leading role in a television series.

