Fans fume at excuse for cancelled Oz tour

British girl group Little Mix have cancelled their upcoming Australian tour just six weeks before it was about to start - to instead "focus on recording new music."

The band's string of December arena tour dates were originally meant to take place in July, but were pushed back to the end of the year just one month before the tour was originally due to start.

But in a message to fans today, the group announced that the rescheduled tour, which was now due to start on December 7 at Perth's RAC Arena before dates across Australia and New Zealand, has been cancelled altogether.

"We are really sad to announce we have to cancel our upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour dates. We are so sorry for disappointing our fans who were coming to the shows," read a statement released by the group on social media today.

Little Mix in Sydney for a promo visit in July — the same month they were originally meant to tour Australia. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

"This is not a decision we've taken lightly but we have to use this time to focus on recording new music. Please contact your point of purchase for a full refund of tickets."

The group's most recent album, LM5, was released in November last year. It's understood the previous tour delay was so Little Mix could focus on promoting their latest single Bounce Back. That song peaked at number 86 in Australia despite the group visiting our shores for a promo blitz in July, the same time their original tour dates were meant to take place.

The group's eager fanbase is not happy with today's news:

Fire your team. This is grossly unprofessional and disorganised. Australia has done nothing but support Little Mix. How dare you waste everyone’s time by rescheduling (even though you had the girls come down anyway for promo???) and then cancel later. https://t.co/xFDkqBP4yD — 𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐥 ◟̽◞̽ (@britishpolymath) October 23, 2019

**correction** when little mix cancels the australia leg of the lm5 tour to “record new music” but the tour was only supposed to be 12 days from start to finish https://t.co/OmAZSd4MsX — kelly loves jesy🌷 (@_rhythmixvevo) October 23, 2019

Yikes haven’t little mix done this before to Australia and New Zealand? — ☁️ (@hesbluelou) October 23, 2019

No this is my first time seeing you guys first fifth harmony cancel Australia dates now little mix I’m so upset 😭 https://t.co/9FIO3nEdZv — Manuela (@MissManny_) October 23, 2019

this aint it girls... you cancel your tour in the U.S, never came to Latin America and now cancel other tour, but this time in Australia and NZ. It's just so disrespectful and Internation mixers deserve much more. pic.twitter.com/SkE1LPFzAL — Little Mix Brasil (@BrasilLM) October 23, 2019

lol imagine thinking little mix are gonna have australia fans after this — ana ²⁵ (@lightsupbass) October 23, 2019

Little Mix cancelled their Australia&New Zealand tour in order to focus on making new music... I mean, if they let the fans down, for whom they create new music?... — kinga; mind following me 𝓱? (@floweryhstyles) October 23, 2019

little mix deserve to flop at this point.... how are they gonna record new music when no one's gonna buy it if they keep with this unprofessional shit AND it's sad that they can't secure only one fu*king week for australia and new zealand UGHH IM SO MAD AND IM NOT EVEN FROM THERE — #BounceBack (@mylifemymix) October 23, 2019

It just doesn’t make sense .... Latin America cancelled Asia cancelled now Australia and New Zealand tour cancelled? @LittleMix wtf is going on — james 1 (@jesyIamborghini) October 23, 2019

Glad to see Australia matter to Little Mix. Postpone the tour first and now cancel all together. Not happy girls! — Shannen (@ShannenCakes) October 23, 2019

Ticketek has more information for ticketholders seeking refunds.