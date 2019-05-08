Fan fury as GoT ‘ending’ leaked

Did fans just find out more than they’d like to about Game of Thrones? Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO via AP

Thousands of Game Of Thrones fans have watched a huge spoiler scene for next week's episode after it was leaked online.

The hit HBO show only has two episodes left until the grand finale, but viewers think they now know how it all ends after someone released a minute long preview on Twitter.

And fans have been left furious by the crucial scenes that they've witnessed from the battle at King's Landing - with some even threatening to switch off.

One said:"@GameOfThrones The budget of a small country, the cast of the century, and a Goliath of a network behind you and you still manage to botch the would be best TV show in history. That's some goddamn accomplishment in itself! Ah and those ending leaks! What a shambles!!"

While another commented: "I just read all the leaks for game of thrones. I don't want the ending anymore. Cancel the show … if all of that is true … people are gonna have a bad taste in their mouth after putting so much of their time into this show #GOT #GAMEOFTHRONES"

And a third wrote: "Obsessing over these apparently legit GoT leaks has been killing me today. Why must you ruin everything internet! Let me be disappointed in 2 weeks with everyone else. #GameofThrones".

A fourth moaned: "I've seen the leaked episode 5 and it's the worst ending in TV history if people don't believe me go to reddit and Twitter and type Game Of Thrones leaks and you'll see and they posted leaks 5 days ago and everything on the leaked script came true in Episode 4."

However, despite the outrage, fans might not need to worry that they think they already know fate of their favourite characters.

During an interview last year Emilia Clarke- who plays Daenerys Taergaryn- revealed that showbosses filmed "multiple endings" for the hit HBO series.

The 32-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter that she wasn't sure how the series was likely to end when they quizzed her on whether her character would end up on The Iron Throne.

"I don't know that I even do now. I'm being serious. I think they're filming a bunch of stuff and they're not telling us. I'm being serious. I'm being deadly serious. I think that they don't even trust us."

She added: "There's lots of different endings that could happen; I think we're doing all of them and we aren't being told which is actually what's going to happen."

This isn't the first time that the HBO series has been leaked either, as episode two was made available online due to a technical hitch courtesy of Amazon Prime Germany.

The blunder came a week after the much-hyped premiere of the season eight was mistakenly made available to subscribers of AT&T's DirecTV Now streaming service.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.