Fans baffled by North West’s ‘scary’ bedroom

Kim and Kanye’s extremely minimalist home certainly isn’t for everyone – but their daughter’s bizarre bedroom in particular has fans scratching their heads.

Kim and Kanye’s extremely minimalist home certainly isn’t for everyone – but their daughter’s bizarre bedroom in particular has fans scratching their heads.

It's no secret the Kardashian-Wests are all about minimalism when it comes to their design aesthetic.

Images of their streamlined and neutral-toned Californian mansion have been met with criticism since Kim blew minds with her huge, empty rooms and basin-less sink via a Vogue cover last April.

But while their decorating style in the communal areas of the house may be largely inoffensive - if a little cold - six-year-old North West's bedroom is something else.

Taking to Twitter after a YouTube Q&A for Architectural Digest beside husband Kanye West, Kim, 39, shared a photo of North West's room to confusion from followers.

The bedroom - in keeping with the rest of the house - was designed by Belgian interior architect Vincent Van Duysen, and it's like no children's room the internet has ever laid eyes on.

The room, pictured below, is immaculate, dressed entirely in pink and complete with an oversized plush butterfly headboard, vanity adorned with makeup brushes, as well as two mirrors on the wall.

North’s room - Vincent VanDuysen pic.twitter.com/cVPSzJZzxD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

The snap garnered a brutal response, with many suggesting the room is far too meticulously-designed for a child.

"Wow. That's really void. Unless you count the PINK being shoved down her throat. Smh. She's a child. There's not one think to enhance a child's anything in there. Make up vanity is theme essential," one follower said.

"Why did we need to know what her room looked like? Yall weird," another pointed out.

"This kinda makes me glad I'm not rich because that looks super boring," one joked.

While one more added: "Where is the personality? Let her be a child," and another simply said it looked "scary".

North West’s perfect, pink bedroom has been slammed online. Picture: startraksphoto.com

Kim's tweet came after an architectural quiz filmed in her and Kanye's living room hit YouTube today, in which the couple described their design inspiration for their palatial home, along with their favourite rooms.

Kim's (surprise surprise) was the bathroom, for selfie and lighting reasons.

"The lighting in the bathroom is so good, it smooths out all cellulite," she said, adding: "I start my day off feeling so good about myself."

Kim and Kanye sat down together to discuss their home. Picture: YouTube.

Elsewhere, the pair made it clear they're not fans of "garish colour", having always opted for a neutral palette.

"What I love about having such a minimal house (is that) there would be too much clutter and I wouldn't be able to get as much done," said Kim.

Kim and Kanye despise clutter. Picture: YouTube.

Even the flame in their fireplace is minimalist. Picture: YouTube.

Later on, Kanye, 42, waxed lyrical about his closet.

"Everything needs to be laid out like a store, so you can see it all," he said of the way he organises his clothes.

"That lowers anxiety," he said, adding that minimalism makes him feel "more chill".

Towards the end of the relaxed discussion, six-year-old North West came bounding in, plonking herself between her parents to join in on the chat.

North West sat between her mum and dad, telling the camera she loves “finding animals and crystals” in the backyard. Picture: YouTube.

When asked what the inspiration behind the home was, Kanye said sweetly: "North was the inspiration … the kids.

"In the backyard there were all these stairs and we wanted the kids to be able to ride their scooters and skateboards around, so I took away the stairs wherever I could," he said.

North then chimed in to share her favourite things to do around the house - anything involving paint, dark-coloured food or mud surely not on the list.

"Gymnastics, cartwheels, dance competitions, playing the piano, doing my violin, and I love to find animals and huuuge crystals," she said.

The couple also have four-year-old Saint, Chicago, two, and 8-month-old Psalm.

Kanye was particularly excited when talking about his closet. Picture: YouTube.