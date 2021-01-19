Famous burger chain to open in Australia

US burger chain Five Guys is bringing its burgers to Australia. Source: Supplied

Aussies will get a taste of US chain Five Guys as it brings it famous burgers, hotdogs and fries into the country.

But initial plans to launch in the CBD have been scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first site set to open in Penrith.

Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group has signed a deal with the Panthers Group to open next door to the Leagues Club and in between a KFC and McDonalds. The Five Guys eatery will also be adjacent to the first Krispy Kreme store in Australia.

Due to throw open its doors in Penrith mid this year, the company said suburban sites would be a big part of its strategy for Australia.

It took six months to settle on the 500sq m Penrith site, which the company said sits on one of the busiest roads in western Sydney - pulling in 40,000 vehicles a day.

"Panthers are over the moon to partner with Seagrass to bring the first Five Guys to Australia," said Matthew Leavey, head of property for Panthers Group.

"After a competitive process, we decided that aligning with a strong hospitality leader like Seagrass BHG to be able to introduce an iconic international brand like Five Guys to Penrith was in the best interest of our members and community."

But Five Guys is also considering dishing up its food at more central locations including the corridor from Circular Quay to Darling Harbour and Broadway.

Robby Andronikos, Five Guys brand operations manager, added that the Penrith restaurant would bring in job opportunities for experienced managers and leaders.

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg announced earlier this month he was opening movie-themed Wahlburgers' restaurants in partnership with United Cinemas in deal worth $50 million, with the first site scheduled for Circular Quay.

But Five Guys boasts its own star power with basketball great Shaquille O'Neal a franchisee with 155 stores, while American golfer Phil Mickelson owns the rights in Orange County, California.

There are 1600 Five Guys restaurants across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, with the first eatery opening in 1986 in Arlington County, Virginia.

Originally published as Famous burger chain to open in Australia