Rumble and Rocky are yet to be located.

THE heartbroken owners of two much-loved pooches stolen from their yard last week have said their home "feels hollow without them".

The Leddra family in Alice Springs are still looking for the English staffy and brindle bull mastiff cross after they were taken during a break-in between 7pm on Tuesday, January 19 and 8am the following morning.

The dogs were stolen from Coolibah Crescent, East Side and have been reported to police, rangers, the shelter and vets.

The missing dogs from Alice Springs are Rocky, a blue/grey male English Staffy with a white patch on his check, and Rumble, a young female brindle Bull-mastiff cross.

"Our dogs are still missing and I've had to tell our seven-year-old son that someone left our gate open and the dogs got out," Stacey Leddra said.

"This of course is not true, as the gates were broken into and the dogs were stolen, but as we only moved to Alice six months ago, I don't want to frighten him knowing people did this deliberately. He's upset enough.

The community have been amazing at sharing our story and we are hopeful we (will) have our dogs home very soon.

"In the meantime, we are very distressed.

"I knew the crime in Alice was out of control, but I didn't expect our dogs to be stolen."

The family has urged residents in the Coolibah Crescent, East Side area to review security camera footage for the weeks leading up to and including Wednesday January 20.

"Thank you to everyone who has PM'd us with helpful info. All leads are being followed up and we value everyone's advice," she said.

Originally published as Family's home feels 'hollow' after beloved pet dogs stolen from padlocked yard