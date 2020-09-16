Menu
Graffiti at a Redlynch resident's play equipment.
Crime

Family’s beloved playground trashed by offensive graffiti

by Grace Mason
16th Sep 2020 10:41 AM
A REDLYNCH family has been left fuming after vandals broke into their yard and trashed their large children's playground and a beloved cubbyhouse.

Jade Turnball said the offenders likely got inside sometime on Monday night and they spotted the tags and damage on Tuesday.

Among the damage are various obscene phrases including "Max got cheesy d***".

Vandals have damaged a playground and cubby belonging to Jade Turnball's family in Redlynch Valley. Picture: Supplied
Ms Turnball said the property belonged to her parents and her father Mark had hand built the cubbyhouse years ago.

She said her brother's children Lara, 13, Chelsea, 12, and Ethan, 8, had seen the damage and were furious.

The family believe the vandalism occurred sometime on Monday night. Picture: Supplied
"They're all disappointed, it's really sad," she said.

"That cubby was special because dad built it from scratch.

"It's hard work to be able to afford the playground.

"For someone to come onto our property … it's a breach of privacy."

The playground is well known by local residents. Picture: Supplied
The incredible playground is well known by the Redlynch community, not just those in the Rocks Rd area where they live, but others who drive in the area as it can be seen from the Redlynch Intake Rd.

The family hopes someone may recognise the tags. Picture: Supplied
Ms Turnball posted the images to social media pages on Tuesday and said she hoped someone may recognise the tags and know who was responsible.

She said some of the other words written included Max, Scott, NHS, Chris and Singo.

 

Originally published as Family's beloved playground trashed by offensive graffiti

