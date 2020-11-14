Family’s appeal over killer’s ‘no body no parole’ release

The family of Linda Sidon, who was killed by her gym junkie son and buried in a shallow grave, is mounting a last-ditch bid to keep her killer behind bars.

The family of a Gold Coast woman brutally killed by her gym junkie son and buried with lime in a shallow grave in the hinterland is mounting a last-ditch bid to keep him behind bars.

Daniel Heazlewood was granted parole last week, just 29 months after being sentenced to eight years' jail for the manslaughter of his mum Linda Sidon who he called 'a waste of space … a bogan … and an ugly bitch'.

Her remains have never been found but despite Queensland's 'no body, no parole' laws, the Parole Board agreed to release Heazlewood as early as November 23.

But Ms Sidon's furious family have been told they can make a final plea to the board to try to get the decision overturned.

They last week slammed the 'no body, no parole laws' as 'a load of crap' and 'not worth the paper they're written on' after the Parole Board agreed to free Heazlewood.

The steroid-using gym junkie killed his mum during an alleged struggle in their Gold Coast Housing Commission unit in June 2009.

Daniel Heazlewood killed his mum during an alleged struggle in their Gold Coast Housing Commission unit.



Two days later, he realised she was dead and bought a shovel and a bag of lime at a hardware store, placed her body in the boot of his car and drove to the Numinbah Valley where he buried her in a shallow grave. She was not reported missing for another 18 months.

Heazlewood did not confess to police until 2015, after a listening device planted by cops in his car recorded him saying: "Farcked her up . She just pushed me too far one day … ha . so I killed her. Gotta remember where I put the bitch."

He had earlier denied any involvement, telling police: '"I do remember fairly 100 per cent … not killing anybody that year'."

The 'no body, no parole' laws were passed in August 2018, two months after Heazlewood was jailed for his mother's manslaughter and interfering with her corpse.

He also received an 11-and-a-half year sentence for weapons, drug and driving offences but with time previously served, was eligible for parole in July this year.

Linda Sidon was killed by her son, Daniel Heazlewood, who is now eligible for parole despite her body never being located.

In a decision handed down last week, the Parole Board admitted that it wrestled with the 'no body, no parole' legislation in deciding whether to set Heazlewood free.

The board noted that Heazlewood's failure to co-operate with police for six years after his mother's killing made it impossible to recover her remains and he had previously told 'a litany of egregious lies'.

But the board found that Heazlewood did 'eventually' co-operate, taking part in a re-enactment and leading police to where he believed he had buried the body.

Ms Sidon's sisters, Pauline Sidon and Pam McLaren, are fighting the parole decision.

"It's absolutely ridiculous," Pauline said from her New Zealand home.

"We're going to do everything we can to stop him getting out."

Pauline told the Parole Board that Heazlewood should never be released until he revealed where he buried her sister.

"He may have shown police the area in the bush he buried his own mother but cannot remember the exact location - I wonder if her buried a suitcase of gold he would have the same memory loss," she told the board.

Pauline and Pam both gave emotional victim impact statements at Heazlewood's sentencing, detailing their heartache at her killing and the fact that her body had never been found.

"All those years of not knowing; it really sucks, and it sucks even more that it was my nephew, Linda's son, that did this crime," Ms McLaren told the court.

