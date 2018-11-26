Family traits passed along to young driver

HARNESS RACING With less than 18 months of racing under her belt, Taleah McMullen has trumped her rivals in the Marburg Pacing Association's young driver series.

The 17-year-old daughter of Glamorgan Vale driver-trainer John McMullen claimed two races in the four-race series, landing her on top of the leaderboard.

She had a win on Sunday in the fourth heat with Kay Crone's Dollarbill, as well as a third in the third heat.

"I was pretty lucky and got a couple nice horses to drive and was able to get the win,” Taleah said.

"It's a good opportunity for us young drivers to get out there and drive for different trainers and get the feel for different horses.”

Taleah also won the second heat of the series with Darrel Graham's gelding Red Luck.

It was the first time she had gotten in the seat for Graham and Crone.

Taleah hopes the exposure will provide her more driving opportunities this season.

Last season she recorded 19 winners, which included one at Mount Gambier in South Australia.

"Last year I was still at school so it was a bit hard to get to all the race meetings,” she said.

"Hopefully I'll be able to get a few more driving opportunities now I'm not at school.”

Taleah aims to obtain her drivers licence next year when she turns 18.

Ali Kuchel