Candlelight vigil for slain Hervey Bay woman

Cheryl Lee Francis (right) is consoled by her sister Janine. The family will hold a candlelight vigil for Shae Francis on Friday night. Photo: Cody Fox.

A WARM glow of candlelight will blanket the area where missing Hervey Bay woman Shae Francis was last seen alive.

Shae's family will hold a vigil at The Hub in Torquay about 6pm Friday night.

The 35-year-old disappeared in October 2018 but was only reported missing in March last year.

Her mother, Cheryl Lee Francis said the community was invited to join the family in prayer.

She said it was important for her daughter to "come back home" so the family could grieve for her.

The comment comes after police spent the week excavating a section of the Maryborough dump in Ariadne St where recent information suggests Shae's body or evidence linked to her disappearance might be located.

Ms Francis said she would draw support from the public vigil.

"For the last 12 months I have had to stand on my own. It has been a very difficult journey for me and the most horrific of experiences," she said.

"Shae was my fairy princess, a happy and creative young woman," Ms Francis said as her eyes began to well with tears.

The family will hang a cross for Shae at the public vigil.

Shae and her former partner Jason Cooper, 44, lived together at The Hub.

Mr Cooper is facing charges of manslaughter, interfering with a corpse and stealing.

The Chronicle reported previously that Shae was last seen by management at the beachfront units when she went to pay rent.

Ms Francis said her daughter did not deserve whatever happened to her after she was last seen alive.

Wide Bay District Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford told the media on Monday they were hopeful their investigations at the Maryborough dump would help establish what exactly happened to Shae so her family and loved ones could "achieve some kind of closure." Police urged anyone with information that could assist their investigation to come forward.