Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SEARCH PARTY: QPS and Lifeflight worked together to find the missing family. Picture: Kate McCormack
SEARCH PARTY: QPS and Lifeflight worked together to find the missing family. Picture: Kate McCormack
News

Family of four goes missing in bushland

Jessica Paul
8th Jul 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY of four who went missing for eight hours overnight after a bushwalk on the Southern Downs has been rescued.

The 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, and their two young children lost their way in bushland at Wyberba about 4pm yesterday.

A QPS spokesman said police officers conducted the initial search, and called the Toowoomba-based Lifeflight helicopter to aid them at about 11pm.

The family was located and rescued shortly after the helicopter joined the search, and were walked out to safety by crews on the ground.

None of the family members, who were visiting the Southern Downs while on holiday, required hospitalisation.

editors picks missing
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gatton mum stole sick friend’s bank card, spent big

        premium_icon Gatton mum stole sick friend’s bank card, spent big

        Crime WHEN her friend was taken away in an ambulance, a woman stole his bank card and went shopping.

        Huge new fitness centre to build on ‘sport precinct’ vibe

        premium_icon Huge new fitness centre to build on ‘sport precinct’ vibe

        Sport A new gym, three times the size of the existing one, will be built to create a...

        Student safety to ramp up at two Lockyer schools

        premium_icon Student safety to ramp up at two Lockyer schools

        News Flashing 40km/h signs will be installed at two local schools in the next 12 months...

        Five children injured after vehicle ploughs into tree

        premium_icon Five children injured after vehicle ploughs into tree

        News All of the injured children required a trip to the hospital