Family matters at Laidley cricket club

FAMILY TIES: Tom Sippel made his A-grade debut for Laidley alongside his uncles Brendan O'Keeffe and Michael Sippel at Bichel Oval on October 20. Contributed

CRICKET: The idea was for Ged Sippel to settle into Laidley's second-grade side and play a season with his 14-year-old son, Tom.

That was until the teenager got the nod to make his first-grade debut last weekend against Northsiders.

Although his dad wasn't able to be there due to a wedding on the same day, Tom had two familiar faces out on the field with him.

His uncles Mick Sippel and Brendan O'Keeffe lined up alongside him as the young leg spinner snagged two wickets from his seven overs in the convincing victory at Bichel Oval.

It was a special moment for his father, who is a long-time Bluedog and stalwart for the club's first-grade side.

The Sippel brothers have been part of the furniture since they were young adults but this is the first season young Tom has played there.

"Cricket is close to my heart and close to our family's heart,” Ged said.

"For him to take the field with a number of my lifelong friends ... that was pretty special.

"He's been attending cricket with me since he was a little guy and he always aspired to play for the Bluedogs at some stage.”

Tom plays for Toowoomba Grammar School and has pulled on the whites for a number of representative sides but more than anything he is just enjoying playing his cricket.

"We instil in our junior cricket program and I certainly do on the home front, keep playing for the sake of enjoying the game,” Ged said.

"Cricket is much bigger than the sport itself, it's an opportunity to develop some lifelong friendships.

"He doesn't think too far ahead and I think that's important for a 14-year-old.”

The pair appeared together for the top side for the first time on Saturday as Laidley toppled University away from home.

Tom picked up another wicket and Ged ended his innings at the crease six not out.

"I've been watching Dad for a while,” he said.

"It was good to get out there and just experience it. It wasn't too daunting. It's really great to play for them because I've been basically with the club for a while but I haven't played any games.

"I'd like to score 100 at some point.”