News

Family is their secret to success

KEEP IT SIMPLE: Gatton Real Estate credit simple advice passed on through the years with contributing to their success.
KEEP IT SIMPLE: Gatton Real Estate credit simple advice passed on through the years with contributing to their success. Contributed
Melanie Keyte
by

THREE generations of Gatton Real Estate's owners were "stoked” to be recognised at the 2017 Lockyer Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards by winning the Professional Services Award.

Owner Rhonda McLucas said it's been a big year for the long-standing office, including new developments in refurbishment and plans for their future.

"We even got a nice mural down the side,” she said.

Ms McLucas' father George Hallas founded in the business about 34 years ago and has since passed his learning down to his daughter, who now in turn has passed the baton to her daughter, Allison Graham.

"There were four people originally when I came into the business and now there's 10, so it's grown a bit,” she said.

"Having my daughter come in and work with me is wonderful, not many people get the opportunity to do that.

"Now she's the boss!”

Though the real estate market has changed since Ms McLucas entered the industry almost 25 years ago, she said the secret to keeping business ticking along is quite simple.

"Our secret would be just listening to our clients,” she said.

"Once you've listened to what people are saying and what they need, you're pretty right.

"If you find that happy medium, you will solve the problem, make a sale and you'll have kept everyone happy.” She's not afraid of falling back on some old-school tactics either.

"When you have a challenge, you just sit down and figure out the best way to go with all the pros and cons,” she said.

"Put it down on paper with pluses and minuses and it'll usually stand out to you.

"That's what my dad taught me to do.”

Topics:  2017 lockyer valley business training and apprent business family gatton real estate local business lockyer valley business awards

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Tent Hill school's unique family connection

Tent Hill school's unique family connection

Four generations of Mr Zischke's family have sought their education at the primary school, beginning with himself in 1946.

Mitch wants to forge own path in farming

ON THE JOB: Mitch Brimblecombe was recognised for his work for Qualipac.

Mitch Brimblecombe won Young Supervisor/Manager of the Year.

Schulte's Meat Tavern snag big award

FAR FROM THE WURST: Melinda Schulte with the Large Retail Award Schulte's Meat Tavern won at the 2017 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

The business were the Large Retail winners.

Somerset deputy mayor always up for a challenge

RIGHT HAND MAN: Somerset Regional Council deputy mayor Dan Hall winds down with campdrafting, fishing and golf.

Get to know Dan Hall.

Local Partners