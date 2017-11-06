Family is their secret to success

KEEP IT SIMPLE: Gatton Real Estate credit simple advice passed on through the years with contributing to their success.

KEEP IT SIMPLE: Gatton Real Estate credit simple advice passed on through the years with contributing to their success. Contributed

THREE generations of Gatton Real Estate's owners were "stoked” to be recognised at the 2017 Lockyer Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards by winning the Professional Services Award.

Owner Rhonda McLucas said it's been a big year for the long-standing office, including new developments in refurbishment and plans for their future.

"We even got a nice mural down the side,” she said.

Ms McLucas' father George Hallas founded in the business about 34 years ago and has since passed his learning down to his daughter, who now in turn has passed the baton to her daughter, Allison Graham.

"There were four people originally when I came into the business and now there's 10, so it's grown a bit,” she said.

"Having my daughter come in and work with me is wonderful, not many people get the opportunity to do that.

"Now she's the boss!”

Though the real estate market has changed since Ms McLucas entered the industry almost 25 years ago, she said the secret to keeping business ticking along is quite simple.

"Our secret would be just listening to our clients,” she said.

"Once you've listened to what people are saying and what they need, you're pretty right.

"If you find that happy medium, you will solve the problem, make a sale and you'll have kept everyone happy.” She's not afraid of falling back on some old-school tactics either.

"When you have a challenge, you just sit down and figure out the best way to go with all the pros and cons,” she said.

"Put it down on paper with pluses and minuses and it'll usually stand out to you.

"That's what my dad taught me to do.”