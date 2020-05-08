Family is the highlight of Norma’s 104 years

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Norma Petersen turned 104 years old today and celebrated with some of her nearest and dearest.

NORMA Petersen turned 104-years-old today and still found a way to celebrate with family despite the peculiar circumstances.

Ms Petersen celebrated the day in her nursing home with her two daughters and phone calls from her other children.

Looking back on her life Ms Petersen said her family was the highlight.

Which was fitting considering she had nine children and now has "dozens" of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Up until two years ago, Ms Petersen had lived her whole life in Yandaran.

After marrying, Ms Petersen and her husband purchased a property in Greenbank at Yandaran and started a cane and dairy farm.

After living for 104 years Ms Petersen said her one piece of advice was to work hard.

"We would milk up to 100 cows twice a day," Ms Petersen said.

Ms Petersen said she was born in 1916 just before the Spanish flu so she has no recollection of it but remembers the depression.

"Everything was rationed and we were given coupons."

Ms Petersen said they were lucky to be very self-sufficient on the farm with a large vegetable garden and cows to milk, even making their own butter.

Ms Petersen's favourite pastimes have been crosswords, crotchet and reading and she said she was grateful for the support she had received.

"I just want to thank everybody for everything they have done for me," she said.

Ms Petersen's daughter Kay Row said while her mother was deaf and blind she was sharp as a tack and still did crosswords to this day with a little bit of help.