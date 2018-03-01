Family is in tune for Laidley country music festival

READY TO ROCK: Musicians and sisters Sheree Inns and Merinda Currie will perform at the main show of the Lockyer Valley Country Music Round Up on Saturday at the Laidley Showgrounds.

READY TO ROCK: Musicians and sisters Sheree Inns and Merinda Currie will perform at the main show of the Lockyer Valley Country Music Round Up on Saturday at the Laidley Showgrounds. Lachlan McIvor

SATURDAY will serve as something of a reunion for young Blenheim musician Sheree Inns.

The 18-year-old will perform at the main show of the Lockyer Valley Country Music Round Up on Saturday alongside younger brother Nicholas and sister Merinda Currie.

They have become a familiar face on the country music scene and the festival, held at the Laidley Showgrounds throughout this week, is a chance for them to welcome friends onto their own patch.

"We've travelled around a fair bit so we know a fair number of the people here, they come and support us,” Ms Innes said.

"It's great, we know a lot of people from Laidley as well that come here just for the Saturday. It's great to see everyone.

"Together we've always loved harmonies, we've always loved music and when the three of us sing we always try and do that sort of thing, just to do something a bit different.”

It will be her third time performing at the Laidley festival.

"It's great, just the atmosphere and environment, everyone is so lovely and supportive,” she said.

They will be joined on Saturday by Jim Strohfeld, Jeff Brown, Laura Downing, Daryl Craft, Alice Benfer and more artists.

The trio were the supporting act for Ms Downing at a show in Pittsworth.

While walk-ins are welcome to perform across the week, gates for the main show on Saturday will open at 3.30pm and the artists will get going from 4.30pm.

"(We hope the crowd) have a good time and listen to good music and just enjoy themselves,” Ms Innes said.