Family inspires cancer survivor

LOCAL LADY: When she's not working in the local electorate officer you will find Angie Campbell relaxing at cafes across the district.

Name: Angie Campbell

Occupation: Electorate Officer

Age: 54

Marital Status: Married

What do you enjoy most about your job?

Helping people in need with a wide variety of issues and gaining knowledge at the same time.

What's the best advice you've ever received? You learn more from failure than success.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? Lots of sports stars. Most recently, Samuel Johnson, at a breast cancer fundraiser.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? Surviving breast cancer.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? Cancer - would love a cure!

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why?

Most days, I feel I'm still in my 30's.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Netball. I grew up playing from a very young age and then delved into coaching. It's the greatest sport of all.

What is your happiest childhood memory? Family times with my siblings and parents.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? I love visiting Forest Hill - the cafes and stores.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? Pay off debts, invest, help family and charity.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? My parents, both deceased, for living through the war and enduring hard times and raising four children.