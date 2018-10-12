Family, friends come together to celebrate Don Cronk

TEE OFF: The Don Cronk Memorial Charity Golf Day will bring together family and friends, including grandsons Cooper and Lucas Smyly, to celebrate his life.

Lachlan McIvor

GOLF: Laidley Golf Club will serve as a central point for the friends and family of Don Cronk to celebrate his life.

Originally from Toowoomba, he spent many years living and working in Ipswich where he was a well known and much-loved figure in the community.

But on the first of September last year, Don was diagnosed with cancer after a tumour was found on his oesophagus.

Things progressed rapidly from that point and just a couple of weeks later on his 67th birthday, he was admitted to hospital where it was discovered his cancer was at stage four.

He was told that with no other treatment available, palliative care was the only option.

Don passed away on October 21, less than two months after first discovering he had cancer.

Even as hard as it was to lose her father, daughter Melissa Cronk said his family were heartened by the fact he could help others even after he passed away.

A registered donor for many years, his eyes and eye tissue were used to give sight to two people.

He is dearly missed every day.

Close to a year on, the very first Don Cronk Memorial Charity Golf Day will be held in Laidley on Sunday.

Funds raised on the day will go towards two important organisations that helped both Don in his final weeks and his family following his death.

Proceeds from the day will be split evenly and donated to the Ipswich Hospital's palliative care unit and grief support service Hilda's House.

Almost 100 players are set to hit the green already but it is open to anybody in the community who wants to attend.

"Twelve months has flown by,” Ms Cronk said.

"It's a way for us all to come together again and raise money and just have a fun day.

"We want to help out these places who helped our family so much.

"We've got to move on. We could all sit in the corner and cry but that's not going to help us.

"There will be plenty to do and entry is free and you don't have to play golf to have a good day.”

The four-person team ambrose will cost $25 per player but entry is free with musician Kev Smith performing, a barbecue lunch, raffles and plenty more available.

Phone the Laidley Golf Club on 54651518 for more information.