Family forced to lug 2000L water per day

FED UP: Tracey and Doug Goebel are tired of travelling half an hour to and from the Cochrane Street tanker filling station for water each day. Ebony Graveur

JUST 12 kilometres south of Gatton, water is a scarcity.

In the midst of the drought, many dams at Ropeley Valley properties lie empty.

Fed up with travelling to the water pipe on Cochrane Street in Gatton, Ropeley Valley landholder, Tracey Goebel has started a petition to have one installed closer to her home.

Mrs Goebel has lived at her 40-acre property with her family, and a number of animals, for a decade.

She reports her dams haven't been full for four years.

"The last time I had my dams full was 2013,” she said. "So, we've been carting water since then.”

She estimates her family uses between 1500 to 2000 litres a day and the truck they use to transport water to the property has a 2000L capacity.

"We go into Gatton once a day, we come back and we put it straight into a tank,” she said. She referenced Gatton Correctional Facility, pointing out the prison was 18 kilometres north of Gatton and fully connected to town water.

"We're 12 kilometres out and, just because we're on the southern side, we have nothing,” she said.

"We pay rates just like the other side of town. Why can't we have water? We are not a third world country.”

Spokesperson for Queensland Urban Utilities Chris Piggot-McKellar said updates to infrastructure were generally "guided by councils”.

"We are constantly reviewing and updating our plans to ensure water and sewerage infrastucture meets residential and industrial demand,” he said.

"We will continue to review fill station demand into the future and will follow the petition with interest.”

The petition has been live for over three weeks and has attracted 45 signatures.