Family Feud makes TV comeback

One of Australia's most beloved game shows Family Feud is coming back to TV, with some big changes for a very good cause.

Channel 10 has announced Family Feud will be back on our screens later this year, with Grant Denyer again in the hosting role. The network said the show has been enjoying "a rest" as the country battles the coronavirus.

However from July, Channel 10 and Fremantle will begin production of the show for "a special prime-time television event". It's the first time the show will return to our screens since it was axed by 10 in 2018.

"The Feud's back baby!" Denyer exclaimed.

"I can't wait to run amok with more nervous and excited Australian families, to have lots of laughs, forget our troubles and have a damn good time giving away record amounts of cash.

"It's the same great game show, for an even greater cause - celebrating the families and workers on the frontline of COVID-19. Bring it on!"

The 10 episode series will feature frontline health workers leading our fight against COVID-19 and those who fought against the devastating bushfires over summer.

Those frontline workers and their families will be given the chance to win $100,000 on the show.

It also means Gold Logie winner Denyer now has an answer for the question he is asked 37 times a day: "When will Family Feud be back?"

Applications are open now for frontline workers and their families. So if you're a doctor, nurse, paramedic, firefighter, teacher or more, get your team of four together and apply to be on the new Family Feud here.

Because the survey says Family Feud is back by popular demand.

WE GAVE THEM TOO MUCH: DENYER

Family Feud is back for the first time since it was cut by 10 in May 2018, shell shocking Denyer.

"It's a difficult one, to be honest," the television host admitted to Stellar magazine at the time.

"When it's time to wave goodbye to your baby, it's emotional.

There was even a trace of resentment at the network's decision to run the show twice a day, six days a week, as well as a series of "all-star" specials. Did he think flogging the show was a mistake?

"Look I do," he said frankly.

"I knew at the time it would shorten its shelf life and that's exactly what happened. One of the keys to success in show business is 'leave them wanting more' - and we gave them too much."

