Family faces the hardest Christmas

MISSED: Mount Tarampa teen Danielle Butterfield lost her life on her way to feeding her horse after being hit by a car. Contributed

DANIELLE Butterfield's family is preparing for the "hardest Christmas” of their lives.

The festive season is the first of many they will spend without the 14-year-old child who lost her life when she was hit by a taxi at Mount Tarampa last month.

Danielle was going to feed her horses when she was struck by the vehicle less than 100 metres from her destination.

Her mother Belinda Butterfield said she now completes the daily journey to feed Danielle's horses and is disgusted by the amount of reckless driving she witnesses on the road where her daughter lost her life.

"I notice more speeding now than I ever used to before,” Ms Butterfield said.

"It's just pathetic, they have no respect for the area built up with animals and kids.”

A shrine sits at "her spot” to remember the talented polocrosse player less than a kilometre from her family home but Ms Butterfield said locals were already immune to the tragedy.

"Some of them don't even see it any more, even though there's a shrine there they continue to speed,” she said.

Ms Butterfield stressed driving with care might take an extra five minutes, but it could also allow a teenager to reach adulthood.

The family struggles with the reality that Danielle will never fulfil her dreams.

"It was only a matter of days (before the incident) that she watched the national polocrosse and was talking about her plans making it there,” Ms Butterfield said.

"That was her life, it revolved around trying to make it to nationals.”

The family bred horses specifically for the Mount Tarampa student to compete on but are now at a loss as to what their future holds.

Danielle's death was another blow to her mother and step-father who relocated to the area six months ago to be closer to hospital as step father Chris Gibbons' undergoes cancer treatment.

Unable to travel due Mr Gibbons' ongoing treatment, the couple will spend Christmas in their Somerset home where Danielle spent the last few months of her short life.