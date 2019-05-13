‘Traumatised’: Girl evicted over loo drama

The evicted fan being spoken to by NSW Police officers.

THE Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory A-League semi-final was far from controversial, but the actions of security and NSW Police have come under fire on social media as one fan was escorted out of the ground.

Video footage uploaded to Twitter shows the Sydney FC fan surrounded by police before being escorted out of Netstrata Jubilee Stadium to a chorus of boos.

He alleges the escorting out followed what appeared to be an earlier incident with security when he said he tried to take his disabled daughter to the nearest toilet and was allegedly denied due to it possibly being in a restricted access area.

"Are you serious?" he says as the police talk to him.

"The disabled toilets, because my daughter needs it, are right there and they won't let me take my daughter through. That's what this is all about.

"You guys want to kick me out because he said so (as he points at security) and I can't take my disabled daughter five metres."

Another fan provided commentary on it in another video and called it a "fantastic look for Football Australia".

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said it came about due to the refusal of the patron to co-operate with requests around "seating protocols".

"During an A-league game held at Jubilee Oval, Kogarah this evening, a male spectator was spoken to by security about seating protocols," NSW police said.

"Despite repeated requests by security, the man was unwilling to cooperate, police assistance was called, the man was spoken to by officers and after further refusal was escorted from the stadium with his family."

Football Federation Australia board member Joseph Carrozzi has said the FFA plans to investigate the incident.

The man, who was evicted along with his family, Rory Carroll, a football commentator of some note took to his own Twitter to explain his thoughts and alleged he was screamed at by stadium security and detailed the incident with police.

He also tweeted that the incident had "traumatised" his young daughter and he "had to console crying girls".

"Enough is enough. Our stadium tonight was filled with first time security guards, some clearly on power trips," Carroll wrote.

"I know that some of those police officers did not wake up this morning expecting to be coming down so hard on 10 yr old troublemakers, but absurdly here we are.

"The question I now must ask myself is why bother taking my family to our stadiums?"