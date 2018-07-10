Menu
Login
News

Emergency forces search for family travelling in Cape York

10th Jul 2018 10:24 AM

POLICE are seeking assistance from the community, especially those in the recreational four-wheel-driving and camping fraternity, to locate a family who are believed to be travelling in the Cape York Peninsula area.

Paul and Dana Nelson from Deception Bay are believed to be travelling with their family in a silver 2005 model Nissan Patrol station wagon bearing Queensland registration 318-SRK.

They are travelling with other family members who may be driving a white 2013 model Toyota FJ Cruiser bearing Qld registration 553-TIR.

Mr Nelson is urged to contact his sister Barbara regarding a family emergency.

cape york family emergency missing persons qps rescue search
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Demand for hobby farms in the Lockyer Valley is growing

    Demand for hobby farms in the Lockyer Valley is growing

    News The interest for hobby farms in the region is growing, according to local real estate agents.

    Mary's new outlook on life a year on from stem cell op

    Mary's new outlook on life a year on from stem cell op

    Health Mary Cullinane has been back in Australia for a year.

    Childcare changes help some, not all

    Childcare changes help some, not all

    News Not all are happy with the changes

    Lettuce prices hit Lockyer Valley producers' pocket

    Lettuce prices hit Lockyer Valley producers' pocket

    News Lockyer lettuce growers are struggling to make a profit.

    Local Partners