Family drives change in taxi industry

ROAD TO CHANGE: Gatton Taxi Service owners Thomas and Mitch Small are eager to drive change in the community. Ebony Graveur

A DESIRE to return to a simpler time is fuelling changes in a Gatton-based taxi company.

Gatton Taxi Service announced plans to "revolutionise” the way taxies operate in a community, with sights set on introducing shuttle services, discounts and set fare rates for certain trips.

Owner Thomas Small said he was hoping to make the service more community-based.

"We've been looking at what we can do,” Mr Small said.

"I want to bring in cheap fixed fare rates for Toowoomba, the Brisbane airport, Rosewood train station, that sort of thing.”

Mr Small said his goal was to change the idea of a taxi and that it was the perfect time to implement changes.

"With me and my brother running it full time now - and we've even brought mum in to drive - we're sort of keeping it in the family,” he said.

Plans to implement shuttle services enabling riders to travel to and from places like Toowoomba in small groups are under way, driven by the goal to reduce overheads by transporting a number of people at peak-travel times.

"Friday nights, I want to look at doing a booked shuttle,” he said.

"During the week, they can give us a call. If we get nine or ten people, that's $10 per person to get to Toowoomba.”

He said the system currently involved running on a metre and that by replacing it with a flat cost for certain set trips would help make the service more affordable.

"On the metre, it was over $100 to get to Toowoomba so I want to see if we can get it down to about $80,” he said.

Mr Small said he hoped to reduce the cost for pensioners and those who were doing it tough.

"There are a lot of pensioners in town who can't afford full fare prices so we're hoping to print some pension cards and hand them to customers we know and trust,” he said.