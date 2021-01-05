Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The owners of beloved labrador Willow were horrified to find a gunshot wound to her side at their home in regional NSW.
The owners of beloved labrador Willow were horrified to find a gunshot wound to her side at their home in regional NSW.
Crime

Family dog shot in disturbing attack

by Erin Lyons
5th Jan 2021 6:10 AM

A four-year-old labrador has had emergency surgery after she was found with a gunshot wound to her side at a home in regional NSW.

Willow's owners made the discovery, rushing her to the vet where she had a rifle pellet removed from her wound.

Mystery surrounds how the beloved family pet came to sustain such horror injuries at the Deniliquin home.

Police said Willow was found injured about 7pm Sunday.

She is in a stable condition but suffered internal injuries.

Officers attached to Murray River Police District have launched an investigation.

The local vet believes Willow was likely shot earlier in the day.

Officers are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Family dog shot in disturbing attack

crime editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JobKeeper: How the latest cuts impact you

        Premium Content JobKeeper: How the latest cuts impact you

        News Hundreds of thousands of Australian businesses are still relying on JobKeeper payments to survive despite the fortnightly amounts being cut again.

        70+ PHOTOS: Editor’s favourite photos from 2020

        Premium Content 70+ PHOTOS: Editor’s favourite photos from 2020

        News So many faces from the region appeared in print and online this year – did your...

        Anna Bligh: The floods moment I thought I failed

        Premium Content Anna Bligh: The floods moment I thought I failed

        News It was the supreme test of leadership and Anna Bligh felt she had failed. She...

        Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.