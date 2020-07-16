Man discovers home burgled after returning from holiday

Police are investigating after a Yamaha motorcycle and Tikka Bolt Action Rifle were stolen from a Forest Hill property.

A LOCKYER Valley man returned to their Forest Hill farmhouse after a weekend away to discover he had been burgled.

A motorbike he had kept in a shed was missing as was a gun, which had been secured in a safe inside the shed.

The stolen Tikka Bolt Action Rifle.

Laidley Police Station Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said the victim reported the matter on Monday.

"They went away for a few days and they've come back and seen the motorcycle has been stolen from their shed and a rifle from their gun safe," Snr Sgt Draheim said.

"Unfortunately the shed was left unlocked … They rode the motorcycle away."

The stolen Yamaha Motorcycle.

Last year, data from Queensland Police Service indicated Laidley was the Lockyer Valley's "hotspot" for property crime.

Nearly 500 counts of robbery, unlawful entry, other theft and handling stolen goods were recorded in the Laidley division last year, compared to just 338 in the Gatton region.

If you have any information relating to the theft, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink on 131444.

