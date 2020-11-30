Family ‘devastated’ as ‘angel’ dies in hot car

Aussies are rallying behind a heartbroken Queensland family after their beloved three-year-old Rylee Rose was allegedly left to die inside a hot car.

Mum Laura Black, 37, and her new boyfriend Aaron Hill, 30, allegedly left Rylee inside the Toyota Prado in the driveway of their Townsville home on Friday.

Rylee was rushed to Townsville University Hospital just before 3pm on the scorching 32C day but was unable to be saved.

Police allege Rylee was stuck in the car for almost six hours, left there from the time Ms Black dropped her three older daughters to school.

Ms Black and Mr Hill have both been charged with manslaughter and will stay behind bars until at least next month.

In response to the tragedy, a GoFundMe has been set up for the family - specifically Rylee's "devoted and devastated" dad Pete and her three older sisters.

"Dear little Rylee Rose grew her angel wings on Friday. She leaves behind her loving, devoted and devastated father Pete and her three older sisters," the GoFundMe read.

"No one should experience a loss like this.

"We are seeking your support to help this loving family get through this tragic time.

"Heartfelt thanks for your donation and words of comfort at this time."

Since the fundraiser was started yesterday, more than $3500 has been raised for the family.

Rylee's three older sisters are now in the care of their father Peter, who regularly takes to Facebook to post pictures of himself with his children.

The family asked for privacy as they grapple with their loss.

Police continue to investigate the horrific tragedy but have ruled out drugs or alcohol as a contributor to the incident.

Ms Black and Mr Hill had only been dating for a few months when Rylee died.

The couple took to Facebook to announce their relationship in September.

Both of the co-accused were remanded into custody on Friday with Ms Black's lawyer asking for the case to be adjourned until at least December 14.

According to Kidsafe, Australia's leading child accident prevention foundation, more than 5000 kids are rescued from hot cars every year.

On a typical Australian summer day, the temperature inside a parked car can be as much as 30C higher than the outside temperature, meaning the temperature inside Rylee's car was likely higher than 60C.

And the temperature inside cars rising incredibly quickly with 75 per cent of the heat occurring within five minutes of closing the car and leaving it.

Originally published as Family 'devastated' as 'angel' dies in hot car