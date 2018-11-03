Family business stands the test of time

KEEPING the business in the family has been paramount to Gatton Real Estate.

Passed through three generations, strong family values and compassion have been a constant within the walls of the Railway St business.

After about 35 years in the community, it appears they have perfected the winning formula by taking home the top gong in the Professional Services category on October 20.

Sales marketing consultant Allison Graham said it was an honour to be acknowledged at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards for a second year in a row.

"We are super pleased because it was tough competition,” Ms Graham said.

A close and constant reflection of the business's strengths and weaknesses was credited to the win, along with staff striving to deliver the best service possible.

"We work in our client's best interests and try to exceed their expectations.” Ms Graham said.

"We view every situation as the party we are working for.”

While being recognised for their professional achievements was a humbling experience, playing a role in the community was also high on the business's agenda.

"It's not just (like) we are here to make money, it's also being a part of the community we live in and having people feel that we aren't just here to do our jobs, that we actually care.”

"We all try to go above and beyond.”

From humble beginnings, the business has grown to a staff of 11 consisting of sales, property management and administrative staff.

Mrs Graham said although the business had changed during the years the traditional family culture of the business still shines through.

"It's nice to have that family feel and I feel that it's really important.”

"When you work in such close proximity to people it's nice to have that relaxed atmosphere whilst still practising good business.”

The business is awaiting feedback from this year's judges to continue their successful operation into the future.