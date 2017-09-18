Families treated to stellar holiday outing

Syd Ramsay drove from Kew NSW to show off his 1973 tractor, inherited from his father, at the 2017 Old Truck and Machinery Show in Gatton.

Syd Ramsay drove from Kew NSW to show off his 1973 tractor, inherited from his father, at the 2017 Old Truck and Machinery Show in Gatton. Melanie Keyte

FAMILIES were blessed with perfect weather on Saturday for the first event of the school holidays - the Old Truck and Machinery Show in Gatton.

Renee Laurie said she had to stop first at the ice-cream van with her two kids before they delightedly explored the showgrounds packed out with vintage tractors, trucks and cars.

"It's been a good morning so far," she said.

"Now we've got our ice-creams we've got to go visit Pop's truck and then we'll have a look around the others."

WATCH: Truckies roll in their support for Gatton: The 2017 Old Trucks and Machinery Show delighted truckies and tikes from all over Queensland.

Councillor Chris Wilson formally opened the event with praises of the vehicles on show, such as Syd Ramsay, who had travelled for nine hours to showcase his inherited tractor.

"It was my father's tractor, the first one I learned to drive when I was 14," he said.

"For me, it's a bond to the past."

Other enthusiasts found plenty to keep them amused, including two parades around the showgrounds and a trailer ride for the little ones.

The show raised funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.