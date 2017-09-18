Families treated to stellar holiday outing

FAMILIES were blessed with perfect weather on Saturday for the first event of the school holidays - the Old Truck and Machinery Show in Gatton.
Renee Laurie said she had to stop first at the ice-cream van with her two kids before they delightedly explored the showgrounds packed out with vintage tractors, trucks and cars.
"It's been a good morning so far," she said.
"Now we've got our ice-creams we've got to go visit Pop's truck and then we'll have a look around the others."
Councillor Chris Wilson formally opened the event with praises of the vehicles on show, such as Syd Ramsay, who had travelled for nine hours to showcase his inherited tractor.
"It was my father's tractor, the first one I learned to drive when I was 14," he said.
"For me, it's a bond to the past."
Other enthusiasts found plenty to keep them amused, including two parades around the showgrounds and a trailer ride for the little ones.
The show raised funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
