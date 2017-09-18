28°
News

Families treated to stellar holiday outing

Syd Ramsay drove from Kew NSW to show off his 1973 tractor, inherited from his father, at the 2017 Old Truck and Machinery Show in Gatton.
Syd Ramsay drove from Kew NSW to show off his 1973 tractor, inherited from his father, at the 2017 Old Truck and Machinery Show in Gatton. Melanie Keyte
Melanie Keyte
by

FAMILIES were blessed with perfect weather on Saturday for the first event of the school holidays - the Old Truck and Machinery Show in Gatton.

Renee Laurie said she had to stop first at the ice-cream van with her two kids before they delightedly explored the showgrounds packed out with vintage tractors, trucks and cars.

"It's been a good morning so far," she said.

"Now we've got our ice-creams we've got to go visit Pop's truck and then we'll have a look around the others."

Councillor Chris Wilson formally opened the event with praises of the vehicles on show, such as Syd Ramsay, who had travelled for nine hours to showcase his inherited tractor.

"It was my father's tractor, the first one I learned to drive when I was 14," he said.

"For me, it's a bond to the past."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Other enthusiasts found plenty to keep them amused, including two parades around the showgrounds and a trailer ride for the little ones.

The show raised funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

Topics:  gatton showgrounds historical commerical vehicles association old truck and machinery show prostate cancer queensland school holidays school holidays tractors trucks whats on whats on gatton

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Mulgowie comes alive for bullride

Mulgowie comes alive for bullride

Were you at the Mulga Bullride on Friday? See if our photographer spotted you having a good time!

Fernvale educator wins best in region

ONE BIG FAMILY: Tennille Zammit said she loves spending time with the kids she cares for.

"A lot of what you do is quite unseen,” she said.

Athletics champs do Laidley proud

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Faith Lutheran College students brought home a flurry of medals from the Met West Athletics Regional Trials on August 14-15.

'I just wanted to give it my best and beat the other competition.'

Bushfire breaks out at Murphys Creek

Crews are currently on scene with helicopter support.

Crews were currently on scene with helicopter support.

Local Partners