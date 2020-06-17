Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
funeral insurance, generic funeral
funeral insurance, generic funeral
News

Families still forced to limit guests at funerals

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
17th Jun 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Government announced up to 100 people could now attend funerals in Queensland, as of yesterday.

Under the previous public health direction, the maximum number allowed was 50.

It sounded like welcomed news for many but funeral directors have said not a lot would actually change, because chapels in Ipswich can hold only 20 to 30 people when enforcing the four-square-metres-per-person rule.

Funeral celebrant Dawn Louise said staff were still having to break that news to families, despite this week's announcement.

"Until they lift the four-square-metres-per person rule, we're all still having very small funerals with very few people," Ms Louise said.

"When young people die, there are a lot of people that would like to come … and families are having to make very difficult decisions in those cases about who can actually attend the service.

"It feels very unfair.

"I do appreciate for those people who are making these rules, it's all uncharted territory for them as well."

Funeral organisers will need to keep a record of attendees for eight weeks in case contact tracing becomes necessary at a later date.

There are five current coronavirus cases in Queensland.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirusipswich funerals funerals qld state government
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why chaplains are helping people in prison system

        premium_icon Why chaplains are helping people in prison system

        Community More than 30 volunteer chaplains from Carinity are volunteering their time, talking to prison inmates.

        More than $30 million in projects announced in budget plan

        premium_icon More than $30 million in projects announced in budget plan

        Council News During its budget meeting last week, the Somerset Regional Council released...

        The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        premium_icon The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        Employment One in 15 jobs vanish in COVID-19 lockdowns

        Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        premium_icon Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg blasts Queensland border shutdown as windfall awaits