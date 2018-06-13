Families loaded up with protein info

FOOD IS UP: More than 400 attended Brisbane Valley Protein's Community Information Session on Saturday.

MORE than 400 people turned out for a day of fun, food and information at Brisbane Valley Protein's (BVP) Community Information Session on Saturday.

Families got their hands dirty in the community market garden while others chowed down on BVP's star product - their giant barbequed quail - which is grown and processed on site and is the largest Australian quail available for export.

A live performance from Golden Guitar winner Brendon Walmsley provided some lively entertainment while more than $2000 was raised for the Esk Hospital Auxiliary.

BVP managing director Duncan Brown said the purpose of the event was about informing the community about the next steps in the approval of the site's master plan and get their feedback.

"Our project is all about turning marginal land into a world class protein production hub that provides local jobs, food hospitality and eco-tourism,” he said.

"We wanted to bring people together in a way that not only provided them with the facts of our vision for Brisbane Valley Protein, but allowed them to have some fun with the family.

"The response from the community was overwhelming positive and we thank everyone who took the time to view the plans and have their say.”

The quail processing and export facility has been developed under the May 2017 approval from Somerset Regional Council for the first stage of the BVP precinct.

Somerset Regional Council is now considering a Section 242 Development Application for the master plan to complete the protein production, education and tourism hub.

The precinct will be delivered in stages over more than 10 years.