Coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Queensland have placed visitor restrictions on aged care facilities in the Lockyer and Somerset. (File image)
News

Families denied aged care visitation amid latest virus cases

Ali Kuchel
25th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
FAMILY members are once again not allowed to visit loved ones in aged care facilities following a small cluster outbreak of coronavirus in Southeast Queensland.

A Carinity aged care spokeswoman confirmed families were notified of the new restrictions on Saturday, August 22.

“The rules for visitation to aged care sites have changed several times since March, in line with Queensland Health directives,” she said.

It was revealed this morning, the latest coronavirus cases could be linked to the trio of women who went to Victoria and allegedly lied to return to Queensland.

Public health alerts have been issued for multiple locations across Southeast Queensland where infected coronavirus patients visited prior to testing.

Both the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region have been declared Queensland COVID-19 restricted areas, limiting social gathering numbers.

The spokeswoman confirmed that no Laidley Carinity Karinya Place staff had worked at other Carinity aged care sites.

The lockdown on visitors follows Queensland Health’s advice that Brisbane City, Ipswich City and Lockyer Valley local government areas could not allow visitors unless on compassionate grounds.

Anyone visiting an aged care resident must wear a mask while on the premises, however residents aren’t required to wear them.

On their website, Carinity said they were constantly reviewing the progression of coronavirus to determine the risk it would pose to residents.

“If we believe the risk to our residents has increased, we may suspend visits for a period of time.”

They said families would be notified if further restrictions were to occur.

Gatton Star

