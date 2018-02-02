Families' back to school burden eased

HELPING HANDS: Noel Baines of Agricultural Requirements, Vicky Spicer of NewsXpress Gatton and Linda Roberts of the Lockyer community centre were amazed at the volume of donations.

HELPING HANDS: Noel Baines of Agricultural Requirements, Vicky Spicer of NewsXpress Gatton and Linda Roberts of the Lockyer community centre were amazed at the volume of donations. Melanie Keyte

WORDS couldn't express the gratitude one mum felt when she learned how the community had helped send her kids back to school for the year.

The Gatton mother of three was one of 25 to receive a back-to- school pack compiled by the Lockyer Information and Neighbourhood Centre from donations gathered during the summer holidays.

"I'm very overwhelmed... it really means the world to have some help in getting the kids back to school,” she said.

"Just thank you, thank you so much to everyone who was involved.”

The supply drive to assist families in need saw local businesses NewsXpress Gatton, Shoe Collections and Agricultural Requirements join forces with the community centre to collect basic classroom necessities.

Pencils, notebooks, lunchboxes and other items were then distributed before the start of the school year last Monday.

Program coordinator Linda Roberts said they had received $2590 worth of donations.

"It's been an amazing response,” she said.

"We basically used our database to identify recipients with school-aged children and were able to help those families with packs ranging in value on average from $60 to $160, so that's a great outcome.”

Agricultural Requirements general manager Noel Baines, who created the cages in which donations were collected, suggested they would repeat the drive for future terms.

"Anything to do I can help the community, I'm more than happy to do,” he said.

NewsXpress owner Vicky Spicer also thanked community members for their generosity.

"We had a lot of vouchers, a lot of school teachers coming in to donate, a lot of elderly people as well,” she said. "It's all been very exciting.”