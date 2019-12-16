Menu
Somerset Regional Council chief executive officer Andrew Johnson, former acting chief executive officer Bob Holmes and Mayor Graeme Lehmann.
Familiar face takes over as new CEO at council

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
16th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
SOMERSET Regional Council has welcomed a familiar face to take up the mantle of its next chief executive officer.

Former director operations Andrew Johnson started in the top job last week, taking the place of acting CEO Bob Holmes.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann expressed his enthusiasm for the experience and innovation Mr Johnson would bring to the role.

“We’ve officially welcomed Mr Johnson into the chief executive officer’s chair,” Mr Lehmann said.

“We’re all excited about his vision for council, and the region itself.”

The appointment of Mr Johnson follows the unexpected departure of former CEO Jason Bradshaw, who stepped down for ‘personal reasons’.

Mr Johnson joined Somerset as works manager in November 2008, becoming designate director operations in February 2018 before taking on the full-time role in January 2019.

He is a registered professional civil engineer and holds a Masters Degree in Civil Engineering, Diploma in Project Management and an Associate Diploma in Surveying.

Mr Johnson was this year elected South-West Queensland president of the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia, Queensland, and continues to play a key role in the evolution and improvement of the award-winning Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

Mr Johnson also has a wealth of local government experience, holding senior engineering roles in Queensland councils (Clifton, Jondaryan, Brisbane and Somerset), and a stint in New South Wales working for Wollondilly Shire Council.

Gatton Star

