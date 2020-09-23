Fake Instagram accounts used to groom girls as young as 11

A married man may be back on the streets in as little as five months for an intricate ploy to solicit images of five children aged between 11 and 15.

A 43-year-old married Logan man will serve at least nine months behind bars after he was convicted of grooming five girls, some as young as 11, and possessing child exploitation material.

Woodridge man Andrew Stephen Jewitt pleaded guilty in Beenleigh District Court to three counts of grooming a child under the age of 16, two counts of grooming a child under the age of 12, and one count of possessing child exploitation material.

The court heard the offending occurred over a period of roughly one year from April 2018 - April 10, 2019 when he was arrested after the guardian of an 11-year-old victim saw Jewitt's perverted messages.

Jewitt, who has no criminal history, created two fake Instagram accounts in order to facilitate his grooming, which went as far as attending the home addresses of two of his young victims to leave gifts and love letters in their mailboxes.

Woodridge man Andrew Stephen Jewitt, 43. Picture: Facebook

One of the accounts purported to belong to a fictitious 14-year-old boy from the Gold Coast called Sam Richards.

The court heard Jewitt spun a twisted story of how the fictitious boy's dad committed suicide, the mum was a drug addict who blamed him for his dad's suicide, he was self-harming, and that the only thing which made him "feel alive" was talking to the young girls.

Jewitt also sent pornographic images and videos to his victims and one of them, an 11-year-old girl, sent Jewitt compromising images, including of her exposing her breasts, forming the basis of the possessing child exploitation material charge.

Woodridge man Andrew Stephen Jewitt, 43. Picture: Facebook

Graphic details of his grooming as it related to each victim were read onto the record:

VICTIM 1, AGED 15 - 16

Jewitt began talking to this girl online in April 2018 when she was 15 years' old.

Over the course of the year, the conversation became increasingly "degrading" and Jewitt would tell her he wanted to "f*** her".

The victim eventually came to develop feelings for the fictitious Richards and after she turned 16, she sent him compromising images of herself.

VICTIM 2, AGED 11

Jewitt began talking to this girl online in February 2019 and only ceased when he was arrested.

Jewitt gained the trust of this girl sufficient that she sent him pictures of herself in her bra and underwear and eventually her topless, totalling some five images.

She gave him her home address and Jewitt would deliver her love letters to her mailbox.

Examples of Jewitt's messages to her include:

- "I want to be naughty and naked with you."

- After sending her a video of a man ejaculating on a woman's buttocks: "That's what I did with your crop top, it's got my stuff all over it and yes I want to do that to you."

- "I'm sure you taste amazing."

- "I want to see your boobs."

- "I want to lick your beautiful body."

- After sending her a video of a man performing oral sex on a woman, to which the girl responded, "You won't do it hard like that?": "Not hard, gentle and you will love it."

VICTIM 3, AGED 13

Jewitt began talking to this girl online about two weeks before his arrest and only stopped when he was arrested.

The victim was convinced by Jewitt she was in a "secret relationship" with a boy from her high school who he was purporting to be.

He delivered a T-shirt to her home address as a gift and received photographs of a non-pornographic nature.

Examples of Jewitt's messages to her include:

- "I'm rubbing my d*** thinking about you."

- "You're so f****** cute and pretty, send me a picture of your sexy legs."

- "Do you want to date me?"

- "Maybe I can sneak around and leave you something in your letterbox."

- "You are so cute and beautiful, you make me think naughty thoughts."

- "You have a nice arse."

VICTIM 4, AGED 12

Jewitt began talking to this girl about two weeks before his arrest and only stopped when he was arrested.

The court heard he told her "daily" that he loved her and also delivered gifts to her home address, a T-shirt and bracelet.

VICTIM 5, AGED 11

Jewitt contacted this girl barely days before his arrest. It was her guardian who raised the alarm with police.

This is also the girl who he "coerced" by spinning a web of lies about Richards' troubled upbringing.

Examples of Jewitt's messages to her include:

- "My sweet girl."

- "I jerk off to your photographs."

- "My wonderful, amazing, beautiful girl, I hope we can be amazing trustworthy honest friends."

Jewitt has already spent four months in pre-sentence custody.

He will be eligible for parole in five months.

Originally published as Fake Instagram accounts used to groom girls as young as 11