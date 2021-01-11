Fake buyer ‘stole scooter advertised on Facebook’

Menu
SA Police allege man used ‘fake money’ to steal scooter during social media sale
Crime

by Evin Priest
11th Jan 2021 10:41 AM
A man has been arrested in Adelaide after allegedly stealing a Yamaha scooter that police say he paid for using fake money and "bits of paper".

The owner, from Klemzig, had listed the three-wheeled, 125cc scooter on Facebook Marketplace, and a man arrived to buy it at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

The 29-year-old man allegedly gave the owner an envelope that he claimed contained cash; however, Senior Constable Mick Abbott said the envelope contained "a fake $50 note and lots of bits of paper".

"It was a bit of a ruse, I suppose," Constable Abbott told ABC.

The Yamaha scooter that was allegedly stolen in Adelaide. Picture: ABC News
The alleged thief drove off with the scooter before the owner could check the envelope

"(He) obviously handed over the keys and taken off in the scooter," Constable Abbott said.

Police will allege they spotted a man riding the scooter in Pooraka at about 1.30am before he discarded it at a shopping centre on Kings Road, Parafield and fled on foot.

Police patrols chased and apprehended the man a short distance away and arrested the 29-year-old from Ridgehaven.

He was charged with illegal use and driving while disqualified and was given bail.

He is due to appear in court at a later date, while the scooter has been returned to its owner.

