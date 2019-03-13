Faith welcomes next stage of growth

MILESTONE ACHIEVEMENT: Faith Lutheran College student Kiana Walit and indigenous elder Uncle Milton welcome the next stage of growth for the college.

FAITH Lutheran College has changed locations, welcomed more pupils and enhanced facilities for the past two decades, but one unchangeable aspect is its dedication to students.

In 2019, plans were already in motion to continue the tradition, but on Saturday, March 9, students, staff and members of the community stopped to appreciate all the school had achieved.

Principal Janelle Anderson said the college's 20th year celebration was just the beginning.

"Whilst the college has come so far in its first 20 years, we are excited for the growth and expansion the college will enjoy into the next 20 years and beyond,” Mrs Anderson said.

"We aim to remain at the forefront of educational opportunities in the Lockyer Valley and to be well known in our community as a provider of quality, affordable, holistic Christian co-education.”

At the milestone celebration, former principal Theo Helbig and Mrs Anderson broke ground at the Plainland facility to plant the first tree in the anniversary garden.

While the hot weather prevented the rest of the community from joining in on the planting, the first tree symbolised the start of the next chapter of progress for the school.

"Our anniversary garden project symbolises the growth the College has already enjoyed, and marks the beginning of the growth still to come,” Mrs Anderson said.

Mrs Anderson said members of the community had the opportunity to sponsor an item in the garden project.

"Sponsoring an item for the garden means people in our community past and present can be a tangible part of the growth of the College in the next 20 years and beyond,” she said.

Community engagement is just one of the aspects contributing to the achievements of the school.

The anniversary garden will be located alongside the yarning circles at the college, which give students the opportunity to engage in aboriginal culture.

Along with the anniversary garden, the college will also add a new sports hall to the facility this year.

"The learning opportunities the facility will bring an exciting venture for the college,” Mrs Anderson said.

The Gatton Star previously reported the government would provide $980,000 towards the facility through the Capital Grants Program.

Solar panels will power the sports hall, which is planned to be big enough to accommodate two classes at once.