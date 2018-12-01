Faith teacher has vision for students

FAITH Lutheran College Plainland teacher Emma O'Shea is one of only 15 female teachers selected from 68 applicants for a new school-based project aimed at supporting talented girls into careers in the agri-tech sector.

Mrs O'Shea grew up on a hydroponic strawberry farm and worked in her parents' produce agency in Bundaberg.

After completing her Bachelor of Applied Science at UQ Gatton, she lived and worked on various properties with her husband throughout Central and Southern Queensland.

Following her Graduate Diploma of Teaching, and having taught maths and science in various capacities, Mrs O'Shea made the move to Faith Lutheran College in Plainland in 2013.

"Here, I found a demand for an agricultural program, so worked on creating initially junior, then senior, units,” she said.

Ms O'Shea said the biggest hurdle was turning the bare hillside into the FLC Farm.

"From our humble beginnings of carting water in 20-litre drums we now have a horticulture plot, poly grow tunnel, livestock paddocks, a large set of steel stockyards, several chook pens plus a large shed and a classroom on the farm,” she said.

Faith Lutheran College offers agricultural science to grades 9 to 12, accompanied by a VET program from grade 10 onwards.

"Efficiency and bang for buck is my greatest goal,” she said.

" I am looking forward to investigating ways in which technology can be incorporated to increase efficiency within agricultural systems and giving my students the opportunity to experience these advancements first-hand.”