Faith students turn heads at formal event

SCHOOL'S OUT: Students at Faith Lutheran College formal at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

SCHOOL'S OUT: Students at Faith Lutheran College formal at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre. Meg Bolton

FAITH students stepped out in style at their end of schooling celebration last Wednesday night.

The successful event stopped traffic as the students arrived by truck, tractor, and horse and carriage.

Students strutted down the red carpet to the sound of music while dressed elegantly from head to toe.

Navy and blue dresses were the choice of colour for the young women and almost all selected a full length style for the event.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Unmarked photos are available for purchase from the Gatton Star office at 45 North Street or call 5460 2200.