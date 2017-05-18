Faith students raise hundreds for Red Shield Appeal

STUDENTS GIVE GENEROUSLY: Faith Lutheran College Plainland kicked off their very own Red Shield Appeal.

TO LAUNCH the Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal, Faith Lutheran College students have kicked off their own fundraiser.

Run by the Student Representative Council and Lockyer Salvation Army captain Craig Harlum, the FLC Red Shield Appeal included collection tins being handed around, a free dress day for a gold coin donation and a dry and canned food drive.

While the FLC Red Shield Appeal is ongoing, last week the students managed to raise an incredible $340.40 towards the cause - while also gathering large amounts of canned and dry food, which will be given directly to the Lockyer Salvation Army.

Student council representative Sarah vonBischoffshausen said the participation of the entire school community was incredible.

"It's such an important cause, because it shows the community that everyone is equal,” Sarah said.

"And for those who don't live the luxurious lifestyle like others, it gives hope that there are people out there willing to help them.

"Even by donating five cents, it is the difference between having food or people starving.

"I have friends who have been doing it tough and when I told them about Red Shield Appeal they thought it was a wonderful idea and were so happy that Faith Lutheran College were going to help.”

In the past, FLC has had collection points and sometimes helped out with door-knocking for the Red Shield Appeal, though it is the first time the whole school community has been involved.

Captain Harlum said the money raised by FLC students was a huge help.

"Every little bit makes a difference, they did a great job,” he said.

"We help with counselling, emergency relief, drug and alcohol treatment and homelessness services. And we also offer women's and children's services, financial counselling, suicide bereavement and much more.”

Leading up to the 2017 Red Shield Appeal, the Salvation Army is asking Australians to give generously throughout the week of May22-28.

Lockyer Salvation Army will be outside Coles at Gatton Square and outside Woolworths at Plainland from Monday, May 22, to Sunday, May 28, from 8am-5pm for those wishing to give in support of this year's appeal.