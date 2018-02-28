Faith students fundraise for a cause close to their hearts

CRICKET: While it is an important cause for everybody to get behind, Pink Stumps Day is an especially big event for the students of Faith Lutheran College, Plainland.

Principal Janelle Anderson is facing her third round of treatment for breast cancer and the school community came together on Thursday to raise funds and awareness for the McGrath Foundation.

All members of the school were encouraged to wear pink for a gold cold donation and items were sold off in aid of the foundation, while the highlight of the number of different activities held on the day was arguably the fourth annual cricket game between students and staff at lunchtime.

Money raised will go towards providing nurses for breast cancer patients as well as funding research towards finding a cure for the disease.

The day was organised by Year 12 student leaders.

Although it was another win for the teachers, their fourth straight victory, sport captain Katie Crothers said it was about more than just the result - despite how competitive it could get out on the field.

"It's just to get everyone involved amongst it,” Katie said.

"It's such a massive part of the community ... all my friends pretty much know someone who has been affected.

"It's a great thing that we can support, as a whole community, everyone can get together and support people such as Mrs Anderson.

While the more money raised the better, getting the word out was just as important.

"We do the best we can, I feel you know you've been successful if everyone's wearing pink and everyone's out there giving the cricket game a go,” she said.

College captain Amy Klinge said a sea of pink was a sight to see.

"Especially in our community, we all know at least someone that has been affected by breast cancer so this is an important event so we can support and create awareness,” Amy said.

"Seeing everyone wearing some sort of pink, knowing what the cause is about, is our biggest thing.

"To make them aware.”

The pair were proud to be able to do their part to support the college's popular leader.

"I've known her since I was a baby,” Amy said.

"So to see her go through it three times is a big thing for me because I know her really well.

"I know she's a really strong lady but being able to support her is a great feeling.”

Katie agreed: "She's gone through it three times now.

"She's such a strong person, I've never met anyone as strong as Mrs Anderson.”