Faith rugby boys to tackle sides from UK

Lachlan Mcivor
| 21st Jun 2017 12:00 PM
CALL-UP: Faith Lutheran College rugby players Lachlan Haupt, Tait Salter and Zak Patterson have been selected for the TAS Development side that will go up against a team from Caterham School in July.
CALL-UP: Faith Lutheran College rugby players Lachlan Haupt, Tait Salter and Zak Patterson have been selected for the TAS Development side that will go up against a team from Caterham School in July. Lachlan McIvor

RUGBY UNION: To cap off a dominant season for the school's rugby sides, four Faith Lutheran College players have been selected to play against a touring squad from the United Kingdom.

Zak Patterson, Tait Salter and Lachlan Haupt will feature for the TAS Development team, and Tyson White will represent the TAS Open team that will play against sides from Caterham School at the end of July.

Faith's Head of Sport Anthony Jeffes said the boys will train twice with their respective representative squads before facing off against teams from the prestigious English school in matches on July 26.

"(The school) is very proud; for them to represent at that level is awesome,” Jeffes said.

"This is the most boys we've ever had selected for a side like this.”

He believed it was an opportunity for the players to not only develop their skills on the field, but develop as young men as well.

"It's a chance to play high quality rugby union against some good competition but they can also learn to become better people as well, through teamwork and discipline, commitment and respect,” he said.

The school's under-13, under-15 and First XV all won premierships two weeks ago and Mr Jeffes believed the school was now reaping the rewards from the hard work shown by staff and students.

"It's probably been four or five years in the process of developing the culture and the program and getting their skills up to scratch,” he said.

"It's starting to show now.

"It's a combination of things... we've got some pretty dedicated staff who are very knowledgeable about the game and the commitment of the students who turn up to training two times a week and work on their skills.”

Lachlan Haupt was looking forward to representing Faith after a successful season involved with the triumphant Under-15 side.

"It's going to be good to play with students from different colleges,” Haupt said.

"I'm keen to have a crack and show that Faith boys can play.”

Tait Salter believed the call-up was a way to test themselves.

"It'll give us a bit more experience going into seniors next year, playing in opens and playing against harder teams,” Salter said.

Gatton Star

Topics:  caterham school faith lutheran college plainland rugby union tas sport

