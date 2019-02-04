Faith reflects on the past and looks to the future

TOP RESULT: Faith Lutheran College 2018 graduate Jazz Keckeroth achieved an OP1 rank, and made a return to her school last week to speak at the opening service - sharing her experience and advice to students.

IT'S going to be a big year at Faith Lutheran College Plainland.

New developments are planned and the college is celebrating its twentieth anniversary.

Principal Janelle Anderson is excited for what 2019 has in store for the college, and said the anniversary was a time to reflect.

"The thing we want to do is bring the community from our start through to just experience what they really built,” MrsAnderson said.

"We are looking forward to seeing people who have contributed at different times throughout this journey and what we've all been able to achieve.”

Mrs Anderson was also excited with the school's new sports hall, which she hopes will be completed by the end of the year.

The new multi-purpose facility received $980,000 in federal government funding, and MrsAnderson said it would provide a myriad of benefits for students, staff and the wider community.

Last Friday the college held its opening ceremony at the Gatton Shire Hall, welcoming its latest cohort of Year 7s.

Former student and OP1 graduate Jazz Heckeroth attended the opening ceremony with some words of advice for the students.

Miss Heckeroth said her OP1 result had come as a surprise and put her success down to simply trying her best.

"It was more just working towards doing the best you can - taking the most of your opportunities, doing the best possible and if that was the overall end result then good-o,” MissHeckeroth said.

For the students, she said the key to success was working hard, but also ensuring they kept a good balance.

"Attitude is for sure the number one thing, if you think you can't do it it's probably because you think you can't do it,” she said.

Mrs Anderson said it was positive to have MissHeckeroth speak to students.

"Students need to see where the outcomes can come from,” she said.

The year 2019 will also mark a turning point, with this year's graduation class being the last to graduate with an OP.

This Year's grade 11s are the first to undertake the ATAR curriculum, and Mrs Anderson said while the transition was a challenge, the new system would be a huge benefit.