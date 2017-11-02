Faith Lutheran athletics stars shine at state championship

Caitlin Taylor was crowed state champion at the State Track and Field Championships at Brisbane.

Caitlin Taylor was crowed state champion at the State Track and Field Championships at Brisbane. contributed

ALTHETICS: Motivating each other to train hard has paid off for two Faith Lutheran students at the recent State Track and Field Championships.

In an amazing feat, Year 7 student Caitlin Taylor won gold in the 12 years 100m sprint event and was crowned State Champion.

Her time of 12.73 seconds made her the fastest in the 100m for her age group in all of Queensland. She also took out silver in the 200m and achieved a fifth place finish in the long jump.

"My time for the 100m was a personal best,” she said.

"It felt really good because in the same event last year I came second so winning was really satisfying.”

Caitlin said having the chance to compete nationally was a great feeling.

"Nationals is on December 1 in Adelaide - I've never been there before so I'm really excited,” she said.

"I love athletics because I like meeting new people and going out there and having fun.”

Cailtin's training buddy, Year 9 student Hayley Reynolds' impressive performance at the State Track and Field Championships saw her take home a total of four medals, including gold in the long jump and 4x100m relay.

CHAMPION: Faith Lutheran student Hayley Reynolds athletics training pays off. contributed

Her jump distance of 5.41m makes Hayley the best long jumper in the state for her age group. She also took out silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m.

"It felt so good to win,” Hayley said.

"I was happy with my performance because there were some really tough conditions and wet weather.

"There were some tough competitors too.”

Hayley said training with Caitlin four times a week helped to keep them both motivated.

"We trained all year except for six weeks over Easter,” she said.

"I love being out there and having a go, the competitiveness... standing up there on the podium is also a great feeling.

"I love all the events in athletics, but I do love long jump the most.” The 14-year-old hopes to one day make the Olympics.

"That's a dream ... I'll just keep working hard and see where it takes me,” Hayley said.

Year 11 student and incoming college captain for 2018 Mitchell Mellor also did well at the event, making the final of the 400m middle-distance event.