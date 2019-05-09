Faith decide their own future

FAITH'S LEADERS: Tyson Kenny and Janelle Anderson helped plant the first tree in the re-vegetation process.

FAITH'S LEADERS: Tyson Kenny and Janelle Anderson helped plant the first tree in the re-vegetation process. Meg Bolton

SCHOOL children in 2019 have greener thumbs than ever before, according to Faith Lutheran College principal Janelle Anderson.

Everyday she works with students to preserve the environment for the next generation.

Mrs Anderson said students were more environmentally-minded than previous generations.

"They know there is an issue with our planet and all the environment impacts that could be damaging it,” Mrs Anderson said.

With warming temperatures and severe drought working as constant reminders of the changing climate, the students and staff at the college are determined to make a difference.

"Sustainability is going to be the future. If we don't look after to our environment it's going to be more of a challenge for us,” she said.

From an eco-friendly bus fleet to a ban on plastic straws, Mrs Anderson said through teacher-student collaboration they had approached their environmental mission from every angle.

The school also has a worm farm and compost bin, which is utilised by the tuckshop and hospitality program to reduce the amount of waste created by the college.

Faith's environmental approach has been a working progress since it opened its doors 20 years ago.

This year, students and teachers re-vegetated the front section of the property with brigalow vegetation.

Solar panels will also be installed on the roof of the soon to be constructed sports hall.

The 2019 student representative council are still deciding on the legacy they will leave at the college, but to ensure they have enough funds they are raising money through the Containers for Change recycling scheme.

Mrs Anderson these initiatives follow in the tradition left by past students.

In 2018, the SRC created the "Serve and Preserve” mantra, which is now used as a slogan for the school's environmental approach.

Mrs Anderson said the biggest focus for the SRC was planning for the future.

"Water is a big issue for us we have to pay for our water if we don't use our water well,” Mrs Anderson said.

All water valves at the college were changed to ensure water sustainability.

Year-long celebrations at Faith

THIS year marks 20 years since Faith Lutheran College opened its doors.

Milestone celebrations have already kicked off with students, and staff attending the Turning of the Sod on March 7.

At the event, the whole school came together to form the number 20, the moment was captured by a drone flying overhead.

Two days later, the community joined in on the celebrations, and past and present principals Theo Helbig and Janelle Anderson broke ground to plant the first tree in the anniversary garden.

Celebrations are set to continue throughout the rest of the year with all events having an "anniversary feel” to them.

On September 18, the college will attend the Lutheran Longest Lunch.

Students and staff will take a bus to the original school site at the Lutheran Church in Laidley.

As the college steps back in time to where it first began, students and staff will have the opportunity to appreciate how far the school has come.

Just 40 students attended the school when it first started in 1999.

Year 8 and 9 were the only two year levels enrolled. The number of year levels have tripled in two decades with the school now teaching from Years 7-12.

Along with the amount of year levels, the number of students has also dramatically increased - more than 700 pupils are enrolled in 2019.

To mark an end to the milestone year, Faith will hold a gala dinner in term 4.

Education, achievements, initiatives, students, teachers and plans will be celebrated on the night.

An official date for the gala dinner will be confirmed once construction to the new sports hall has been finalised.