Faith College captain makes his voice heard

HIGH ACHIEVER: Dominic Medford claimed runner-up in the Lions Youth of the Year competition and was named winner of the Public Speaking division.

FAITH Lutheran College Captain Dominic Medford knows how to make sure his point is heard.

That was evident from his success in the Lions Youth of the Year competition, where he claimed runner-up for the overall prize as well as being named winner of the Public Speaking division.

After he progressed past the regional and district levels, representing the Rosewood Lions Club, Dominic competed in the state finals in April in Mackay.

"Throughout the whole process, you do the interview and speaking components as well as impromptu questions,” Dominic said.

"I took out public speaking on that night but just missed out on the overall award.”

The competition has been running for more than 50 years and is designed to encourage, foster and develop leadership qualities in young people.

"It's about trying to get students to expand on their comfort zone, try and build up public speaking skills and interview skills,” he said.

"A good 80 per cent of it is in front of private panel of judges from a wide range of industries.

"They ask you questions about a script that you've given them which talks about things that you've done in your community, academic performance and hopes and dreams for the future.”

Dominic's speech about leadership in sport captivated the judges at each stage of the competition but it was something that he tweaked each time he delivered it.

The keen golfer has played sport throughout his life and knew the importance it played in building his confidence and leadership abilities.

"It was a bit of a skeleton throughout and every speech I adapted it based on the feedback I got from the previous round,” he said.

"For me I really understood the fact that leadership can come in many different forms.

"Sport is where I've gained leadership qualities so I wanted to talk about something that's a little bit more personal because that's easier to speak about in front of people.”

The Year 12 student has big plans after he leaves school and he hopes to study medicine at James Cook University in Townsville.

"Probably a rural health focus, I want to try and do that because there is a big shortage,” he said.