Faith benefit from home field advantage

Sport CARNIVAL: Faith Lutheran College Plainland took advantage of home comforts to win several premierships when they hosted the Greater Brisbane Conference Inter School Sport finals for term two.

Five other schools brought teams to the college on Saturday to compete in soccer, netball, rugby union and tennis competitions

and end their seasons on a high.

Faith welcomed Sheldon College, Springfield Anglican College, Rivermount College, Redeemer Lutheran College and Faith Lutheran College, Redlands onto their grounds for a day of sporting action.

Head of Sport Anthony Jeffes said it was a privilege for the school to host the event with games being played across the campus throughout the morning.

"There was some high quality competition on show in all four sports,” Jeffes said.

"Many finals went down to the wire and were hard fought contests.”

The school's rugby sides shone the brightest, taking out the three finals they played in.

The First XV defeated Sheldon College's top side 28-5, their Under 15s were victorious 51-5 against Sheldon and the Under 13 side won 26-12 over Rivermount in their respective grand finals.

There was also success for the Intermediate B netball side, who defeated Sheldon 32-23.

But it wasn't to be for the the Junior B side, as they fell just short in their grand final with a 25-9 loss to Sheldon to just miss out on the crown.

The four premiership successes was something the school was very proud of.

"It was very special to see the Faith rugby union teams win premierships in all three age groups and the Intermediate B netball team also come away with a premiership,” Jeffes said.

"These premierships are the culmination of lots of hard work by players and coaching staff and it's a pleasing result for both the rugby and netball programs at the college.”