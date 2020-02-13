Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

‘Fairytail’ ending for PTSD dog and owner

by Ben Harvy
13th Feb 2020 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BELOVED pooch that mysteriously vanished from a northern suburbs home seven days ago has been reunited with its owner.

Former serviceman Brenton Lawrence thought he'd never see three-year-old bull mastiff Brian again.

But the pair came face-to-face on Wednesday after six "sleepless nights", with Brian acting like his "casual self" after disappearing from Uleybury last Thursday. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"People reckon they picked him up off the side of the road near the house," Mr Lawrence, 54, told The Advertiser.

"For a while there I didn't think I was going to get him back.

"(But) he just walked in the yard just like he walked out."

Video of the duo's heartwarming reunion has been shared more than 25,000 times on social media.

Brenton Lawrence with Brian. Picture: Brenton Lawrence.
Brenton Lawrence with Brian. Picture: Brenton Lawrence.

Mr Lawrence, who rescues and rehabilitates native animals at his home, suffers from severe PTSD after serving in the Australian Army. He said Brian helps him stay calm in difficult times.

"We'll spend time together and hang out," he said

"Brian's already had treats. He's got a thing about dried cow's ears. He loves crunching into them. He's had two already."

Last April, Big Issue magazine vendor Ruth Reidy was reunited with Fifi the Chihuahua - the tiny dog who was stolen in Rundle Mall.

Police found Fifi at a home in Richmond on April 19 and arrested a woman, charging her with theft.

More Stories

Show More
animals dog owner dogs dogsofoz pets ptsd

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld PGA success remains high on Andrew’s wishlist

        premium_icon Qld PGA success remains high on Andrew’s wishlist

        Golf Queensland PGA Championship lure remains high for former Gatton and Toowoomba champion junior.

        Returning councillor doesn’t believe in spinning stories

        premium_icon Returning councillor doesn’t believe in spinning stories

        News This returning Somerset councillor doesn’t believe in making promises, instead, she...

        FULL LIST: Which clubs will share in $30,000 of funding

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Which clubs will share in $30,000 of funding

        News MORE than $30,000 in funding will flow to community groups in grant funding.

        How farmers, casuals are being impacted by wage changes

        premium_icon How farmers, casuals are being impacted by wage changes

        News Casuals who work more than 38 hours a week need to be paid overtime.